Man shot, killed on Emily Place NW, suspect arrested

The Brief Man found shot to death at a northwest Atlanta address. Possible suspect detained and questioned by investigators. Cause and manner of death to be determined by autopsy.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a northwest Atlanta residence early Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a person shot at 520 Emily Place NW. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His identity has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police said a possible suspect was detained at the scene and transported to Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters for questioning by homicide investigators. No charges have been announced.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death following an autopsy. The investigation remains active and ongoing.