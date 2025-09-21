Man shot and killed in DeKalb County parking lot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in DeKalb County, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded around 4:04 p.m. to the 6500 block of Covington Highway. Officers said they arrived and found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.
Investigators said they believe a vehicle pulled up to the area, someone inside got out, and they shot the man before leaving.
The case remains an active investigation.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release written by the DeKalb County Police Department.