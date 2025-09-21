Man shot and killed in DeKalb County parking lot

article

The Brief Officers responded around 4:04 p.m. to the 6500 block of Covington Highway. Investigators said they believe a vehicle pulled up to the area, someone inside got out, and they shot the man before leaving. The victim's identity has not yet been released.



A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:04 p.m. to the 6500 block of Covington Highway. Officers said they arrived and found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

Investigators said they believe a vehicle pulled up to the area, someone inside got out, and they shot the man before leaving.

The case remains an active investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.