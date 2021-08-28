Man shot in the foot near Goodwill Donation Center, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a shooting that occurred overnight left a man in the hospital.
Police were at Grady Memorial Hospital speaking to the victim at around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.
The man said he was shot in the foot while leaving 1460 Northside Drive. The address matches a Goodwill Donation Center.
Police did not identify a suspect or cause for the shooting.
