Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the foot near Goodwill Donation Center, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police said a shooting that occurred overnight left a man in the hospital. 

Police were at Grady Memorial Hospital speaking to the victim at around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

The man said he was shot in the foot while leaving 1460 Northside Drive. The address matches a Goodwill Donation Center. 

Police did not identify a suspect or cause for the shooting.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts. 