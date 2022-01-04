Man shot in suspected road-rage shooting, police say

Police say road rage escalated to gunfire early Tuesday morning at traffic light in Atlanta.

At around 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Atlanta Police Department officers went to 1896 Piedmont Road and found a 28-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the man was at a traffic light on Piedmont Road and Piedmont Circle when another driver became angry at his driving.

The suspect drove beside the man's car and shot at him.

The suspect fled and the victim called police.

Police have not identified a suspect and continue to investigate.

