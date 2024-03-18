Man shot in leg at luxury Buckhead apartment building Sunday night

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night at the Elora of Buckhead apartments in the Buckhead area.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was stable when he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police responded to the shooting at approximately 9:17 p.m. March 17. Police have not said at this time what led up to the shooting.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the location to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.