Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man shot in leg at luxury Buckhead apartment building Sunday night

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night at the Elora of Buckhead apartments in the Buckhead area.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was stable when he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police responded to the shooting at approximately 9:17 p.m. March 17. Police have not said at this time what led up to the shooting. 

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the location to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.