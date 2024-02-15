Man shot in Henry County by victims during robbery, police say

According to Henry County Police Department, a suspected armed robber, identified as 20-year-old Artavious Reed, was shot Jan. 30 multiple times in an act of self-defense.

The police department says they responded to the 1600 block of Saddle Creek Drive in McDonough on Jan. 30. Upon arrival, they found Reed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that Reed had allegedly robbed the victims at gunpoint and fired multiple rounds at their car.

As a result, one of the victims returned fire in self-defense, striking Reed multiple times, police said.

Reed has been charged with Armed Robbery, three counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Further evidence tied Reed to two additional armed robberies that occurred on earlier dates.



