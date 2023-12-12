Man shot in chest by family member Monday night, APD says

A 38-year-old man was reportedly shot in the chest by a family member during an argument on Monday, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says their officers responded to a person shot call in the 300 block of Lanier Street NW in northwest Atlanta around 8:10 p.m.

The man who was shot was "alert, conscious, and breathing" when transported to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man and a family member were in a physical altercation prior to the shooting.

APD did not say if they placed anyone under arrest.