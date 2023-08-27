Man shot in car near Cascade Avenue SW, Centra Villa Drive SW
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 1900 block of Cascade Road SW near Centra Villa Drive SW.
According to Atlanta Police Department, officers were flagged down because of a crashed vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a hospital where he died.
The shooter left the scene and police are still looking for the gunman.
It is unknown why the man was shot.
MAP OF THE AREA