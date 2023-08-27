Man shot in car near Cascade Avenue SW, Centra Villa Drive SW

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 1900 block of Cascade Road SW near Centra Villa Drive SW.

According to Atlanta Police Department, officers were flagged down because of a crashed vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he died.

The shooter left the scene and police are still looking for the gunman.

It is unknown why the man was shot.

MAP OF THE AREA