Man shot, hospitalized in west Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in west Atlanta.

The location of the shooting is on Wilson Mill Road outside of the Interstate 285 perimeter.

The man shot was transported to a hospital. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about the victim's condition.

Police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Mill Road in Atlanta. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and captured an Atlanta Police Department squad car blocking a residential road. The care was parked in front of a home.

