Man shot in the head, arm in southwest Atlanta

A man was injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Evans Drive SW.

The victim was shot in the head and arm, according to Atlanta police.

He was conscious and breathing, according to officers, and was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.