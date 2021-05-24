Man found shot at Glenwood Road gas station

Police in DeKalb County said they are investigating a shooting at a Glenwood Road gas station.

It happed around 4:10 p.m. Monday at a gas station in the 4400 block of Glenwood Road near Austin Drive. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Information on the shooter was not immediately available.

The name of the man has not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.