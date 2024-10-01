Man shot in encampment in Mechanicsville area, Atlanta police say

Just before midnight Sept. 30, Atlanta police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Eugenia Street SW.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male victim in a nearby encampment, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and was quickly transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim reported being physically assaulted by several males within the encampment, during which he was also shot. The assault allegedly occurred because the suspects believed the victim had money on him.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.