Man found shot at Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA Station, police investigating

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured at the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that officers responded to the station at 1475 DeKalb Avenue after reports of a person shot.

While officers found the injured man at the station, investigators believe he was shot at a different location. That location has not been determined at this time.

A person was found shot at the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA Station on July 16, 2024. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene.

Authorities say the victim is conscious and is expected to survive his injuries.

If you have any information that could help with the shooting investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.