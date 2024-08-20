Man shot during fight near Jackson County shopping center, sheriff says

article

Deputies in Jackson County are searching for a gunman after a shooting in Braselton on Monday night.

The shooting happened on Johnson Drive near Highway 53 at around 10 p.m.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple police near a shopping center and investigators placing crime scene tape and evidence markers.

The highway was shut down for hours while crews worked at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting happened during an altercation at the shopping center. One person was reportedly shot in the foot.

The suspect or suspects in the shooting remain on the run.

The investigation is ongoing.