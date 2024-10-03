Man shot in downtown Atlanta, police search for shooter

In brief: 35-year-old man shot on Alabama Street in downtown Atlanta. Incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. at 30 Alabama Street SW. Victim found with gunshot wound to lower abdomen; was alert and conscious. Victim transported to local hospital for treatment.



A 35-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening on Alabama Street in downtown Atlanta, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:45 p.m. at 30 Alabama Street SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Police reported the man was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The man’s name has not been released.

While the shooting happened near the Five Points MARTA Station, it did not involve the MARTA Police Department.

The APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit was still investigating details about the shooter.