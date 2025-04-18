Man shot to death on North Hairston Road, DeKalb police say

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting on North Hairston Road.

What we know:

Police responded to a person shot call in the 1100 block of North Hairston Road near Central Drive in Stone Mountain area around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man near a business who had been shot. The man died of his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the man. They did tell FOX 5 Atlanta that the shooting may be connected to an attempted carjacking. No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.