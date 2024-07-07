Man shot at SE Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a SE Atlanta apartment complex.
Officials say the shooting happened at a complex on the 800 block of Conley Road.
According to police, units are investigating a man shot at the location.
At this time, few details have been shared about the investigation.
The shooting happened in the same area as a man was attacked and pistol-whipped less than a week ago.
If you have any information that could help with either investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.