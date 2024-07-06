Man wanted for attack at SE Atlanta business, police say

article

Officers are on the lookout for a man accused of pistol-whipping someone at a southeast Atlanta business.

Officials say the attack happened on July 2 on the 800 block of Conley Road SE.

Officers responded to reports of an armed person and found a man inside the business suffering from a cut on his head.

Investigators say a man entered the business, made contact with the victim, and pulled out a gun. The man is accused of then pistol-whipping the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police shared two photos of the man captured on surveillance footage.

If you have any information about the attack or possible suspect, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.