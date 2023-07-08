Man shot by thief breaking into his car in downtown Atlanta, police say

A man was shot by someone stealing from his vehicle shortly before midnight Friday, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says the man and his girlfriend were returning to their parked car after buying food when they saw a man inside the vehicle.

The thief, who stole an iPad, shot the man and ran away. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened near Simpson Street NW and Ted Turner Drive NW in downtown Atlanta.

A description of the shooter was not released.

The condition of victim is unknown.

