Man shot by Gwinnett County police after pointing gun at officer, investigators say

A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Gwinnett County police officer Friday night, authorities say.

The confrontation escalated from a domestic disturbance call Friday just after 11 p.m.

FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda was told when the first Gwinnett County police officer arrived, he heard arguing between a couple. Police said the wife opened the door at Elevate at Jackson Creek apartments in the Norcross area, and the officer witnessed a struggle between the man and woman.

The man pointed a gun at the officer, according to Cpl. Kathleen Adams.

"The officer was able to grab the female to safety and fire his service weapon towards the armed suspect," Adams continued.

The man then closed the door, and, thinking it was an armed barricade situation, the SWAT team was called in.

Gwinnett County police later learned the suspect had actually fled and checked himself into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. It's unclear how many times he was shot and what his current condition is.

No one's identity has been released at this time, but police confirmed they will be charging the suspect with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of false imprisonment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will now lead the investigation.

