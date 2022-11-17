Man shot by gunman in his car, police say

Police say a man was shot after finding a gunman in his car, Atlanta police say.

Officers were called out just before 3 p.m. Thursday to a home along Oakdale Street NW. Police say officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was able to tell investigators he discovered the gunman in the car and got into a scuffle with him.

Police say at some point, the man was shot by the suspect.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.