20-year-old man shot during attempted robbery near Atlanta gas station, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that may have happened during a robbery attempt at a southwest Atlanta gas station on Sunday.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Campbellton Road around 5:30 p.m.

What we know:

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that they were called to the scene after receiving reports of a vehicle that was damaged by gunfire near the BP gas station.

Less than an hour later, officials say a 20-year-old man was dropped off at Gradfy Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the man was shot during an attempted robbery in the area.

Authorities say the victim was alert and is expected to survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a description of any suspects or the identity of the victim at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

What you can do:

IF you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atalnta Police Department.