Man shot at Flat Shoals Parkway Food Mart on Sunday

A man was shot Sunday evening at a Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway near Wellington Court, according to police.

The DeKalb County Police Department says its officers responded to a person shot call at 7:19 p.m. in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway.

When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male in the doorway of a Food Mart.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was in an argument with the shooter before being shot.

At this time, police have not provided any information about the possible suspect. The victim also has not been identified by police.

