Man shot at Clayton County auto parts store dies, police charge suspect with murder

A man accused of shooting someone at an auto parts store in Clayton County faces a murder charge after the shooting victim died from his injuries, police said.

Police said Raheem Titre also faces aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of a weapon during commission of a crime and reckless conduct. Police said the victim, Willie Heath, was laying shot at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Highway 85 in Riverdale. Police said he died at a hospital.

Investigators said learned the two men were in an argument about an auto part and eventually Titre drew a gun. He shot Heath and ran, police said.

Clayton County Police Department officers arrested him later the same day.

Shards of glass still littered the parking lot from the shooting. Several windows were boarded up by late Thursday afternoon.