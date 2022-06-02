1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at Riverdale auto parts store

article

One person was injured in a shooting at a Riverdale auto parts store on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts located along Highway 85 near Pointe S. Parkway in Riverdale.

Shards of glass still littered the parking lot from the shooting. Several windows were boarded up by late Thursday afternoon.

Police said one person was injured and rushed to an area hospital.

Another person was taken into custody. Their names and charges have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.