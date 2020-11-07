Man shot and killed in northeast Atlanta, police investigate

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in northeast Atlanta.

According to investigators, officers found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in Buckhead's Lindberg neighborhood. Police say the victim later died at the scene located near the CB Loft apartments in the 2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road.

One person has been detained in connection to the shooting.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.