Man shot and killed during walk home in Clayton County, police say

Clayton County police are working to locate the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting Thursday night.

Nehemiah Givan, 20, was discovered by officers who arrived at the 4700 block of Price Street. Givan's body was in between two buildings, police said.

Witnesses told police that they were walking home from a music studio at an unknown location. At some point during the walk, a white SUV drove up and before firing gunshots. The car later drove away.

The witnesses went on to say that Givan collapsed after he was hit by bullets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on if police have identified or arrested any suspects.

An investigation continues.

