Man sentenced for stealing over $1.3 from elderly Cherokee County mother

A man will spend a decade in prison after police say he stole more than $1.3 million from his elderly mother's bank account.

At a hearing in September, 64-year-old Thomas Glenn North III pleaded guilty to 37 charges including one count of neglect to a disabled, adult, or elderly person; 1 count of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled, adult, or elderly person; and 35 counts of theft by taking.

Officials say they began their investigation into North after a family member discovered that the victim's assisted living facility was evicting her because he hadn't paid her rent.

According to evidence provided by prosecutors during the hearing, North had power of attorney for his mother and withdrew $1.35 million from her bank account and trust fund over three years.

"At a vulnerable time in her life, the victim in this case trusted her son to serve as power of attorney, with the expectation that he would safeguard her finances and well-being," said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Hines, of the Special Victims Unit, Office of the District Attorney. "Instead, he shamelessly took funds from a family trust, stole the proceeds of her home sale, and completely depleted her life savings, forcing her to rely on the support of other family members."

At the hearing, North's sister told the court how the betrayal had deeply affected her mother's physical and emotional help.

"Elder abuse takes many forms, including theft. Sadly, this is often a crime that involves family members," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "What is especially shocking about this case is that this defendant brazenly withdrew thousands of dollars on a regular basis until his mother was left penniless and no longer able to support herself. A lifetime of savings was wiped out in three years."

Following the guilty plea, a Superior Court judge sentenced North to 40 years with the first 10 in custody and the remainder on probation. North will also be required to pay back the funds he took at a rate of $50,000 a year.

North is also forbidden to have any contact with his mother or other members of her family.