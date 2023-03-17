Expand / Collapse search
Man sentenced to life in prison after returning to murder scene to drunkenly tell police 'what happened'

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations

Man found guilty of murder after returning to scene to tell cops ‘what happened’

According to police, Marek Hecko, 26, approached the murder scene while 'heavily intoxicated,' carrying a bottle of brandy. He began telling officers that he knew what had happened and that he could help. (Credit: Essex Police)

UNITED KINGDOM - A man, who returned to the crime scene after murdering a father of two, has been sentenced to life in prison.

The murder investigation was launched by Essex Police last July, after 44-year-old Adrian Ellingford was seriously assaulted at a residence in Chelmsford, England. Ellingford died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

According to police, Marek Hecko, 26, approached the murder scene while "heavily intoxicated," carrying a bottle of brandy. He began telling officers that he knew what had happened and that he could help. 

After becoming confrontational, he was arrested on suspicion of murder, and while in custody, he was identified as the main suspect.

4e016218-

(Credit: Essex Police)

After following hundreds of pieces of information pursued by detectives, officials said Hecko was charged within a few days with murder.

"From the moment this was declared a murder investigation, our team worked tirelessly to gather CCTV, statements and compile the evidence needed to charge Hecko," Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe said.

During the trial, Hecko tried to claim that he turned up to the scene after seeing what had happened on the news, "despite the news being nowhere online on social media at this point," police added. 

According to officials, the court also learned that Ellingford was with a former partner of Hecko’s on the night of his death and that Hecko had exhibited stalking behaviors towards her.

In court, Ellingford’s wife delivered a statement, describing how Ellingford was an "amazing husband, loving son, a caring brother, a friend to many and most importantly a truly brilliant father."

"He was brutally ripped from our lives in events that I still can’t really comprehend myself or begin to explain to our boys," she shared. "The impact of his death has affected many people in very different ways. It is totally heartbreaking." 

Hecko was found guilty of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 13. He was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 26 years.

"This was a senseless attack on Adrian, which has left two children without a father," Metcalfe continued. "I hope that they can move forward and find some closure now that Hecko is behind bars."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.