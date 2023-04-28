Man sentenced for terrorizing Cobb County woman over deceased sister's estate

article

Anthony Merriwether, 66, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a host of charges, including possession of cocaine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and aggravated stalking. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced the sentence, which was accepted by Superior Court Judge Jason D. Marbutt.

Merriwether's charges stem from crimes committed on May 6, 2022, when Cobb County police officers were dispatched to a call in Marietta regarding an armed person. Upon arrival, officers noted a bullet hole in the victim's kitchen wall and a shattered window in the front of the victim's home. The victim reported seeing an armed man in her front yard, who was later identified as Merriwether.

Merriwether was caught on the victim's Ring video camera driving to her home, stepping out of the car with two firearms, and making verbal threats for money. The victim had been in a dispute with Merriwether over her deceased sister's estate, and Merriwether believed he was owed the entire estate. The victim had already given a portion of the sale to Merriwether, but he continued to demand more money.

After damaging the victim's home, Merriwether was arrested after a traffic stop, where police found two firearms and cocaine in his vehicle. Merriwether made bond after his arrest but continued to contact the victim, violating the "no contact" condition of his bond. He sent messages and threatened the life of the victim in exchange for more money from the estate.

Merriwether was arrested again, this time for aggravated stalking based on the violation of bond conditions. During the plea proceedings, local attorney Jennifer Adams represented Merriwether, while Jared Horowitz prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Georgia. Horowitz commented that "Greed fueled this man to terrorize a woman he had known for 40 years. Justice was served today, and the victim now has some peace."