Man sentenced to 20 years for attack, robbery of 93-year-old DeKalb County veteran

article

The Brief A man has been sentenced to 20 years for the attack and robbery of a 93-year-old veteran in a DeKalb County parking lot. The victim told police he had fallen asleep in his car and woke up when 62-year-old Samuel Harvey started choking him. Harvey will serve 15 years in confinement with the remainder on probation. He is not eligible for parole.



A DeKalb County man will spend more than a decade in prison for the attack and robbery of a veteran in a local pharmacy's parking lot.

Earlier this month, 62-year-old Samuel Harvey pleaded guilty to abuse of an elderly person, robbery by force, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

What we know:

Officials say the charges stem from an attack on July 25, 2022. On that afternoon, officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at a CVS on the 2400 block of Candler Road.

At the scene, the officers spotted Harvey trying to run down the street. He was arrested nearby.

Investigators say that the victim, identified as 93-year-old Arthur Johnson, was a regular at the store. On that day, Johnson told police that he fell asleep in his car and woke up when someone started choking him.

A CVS employee noticed the assault and went out to learn what was happening. Harvey reportedly told her that he was helping Johnson get into his car before throwing the elderly veteran to the ground and running off with the man's phone, wallet, and keys.

Johnson refused medical treatment at the time. Two weeks later, he was hospitalized. He died four months later.

What's next:

After his guilty plea, a DeKalb County Superior Court judge sentenced Harvey to 20 years with 15 to serve in confinement and the remaining on probation.

Harvey is not eligible for parole.