Man seen being hit by former deputy on camera receives bond

Roderick Walker, who was seen in a viral video being pinned to the ground by two Clayton County deputies, could soon be released from jail.

Walker was arrested on Friday outside the Georgia Department of Public Health in Clayton County. Family Attorney Shean Williams said Walker and his girlfriend were the passengers in a vehicle driven by a Lyft driver during a traffic stop. Williams says deputies asked for Walker's identification which he didn't have. After that, the incident escalated.

At one point, Walker yells, "I can't breathe". The video sparked an internal investigation with one of the deputies put on administrative leave without pay. The Clayton County sheriff fired a deputy seen hitting the man. He has since turned over the case to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office

Walker was initially denied bond because of outstanding warrants in Fulton County, including one for cruelty to children. That changed Monday. He was granted at $25,000 bond.

