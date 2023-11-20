Man runs away after failed bank robbery attempt on Peachtree Road, police say

article

Atlanta police responded to a reported business robbery at Truist Bank, located at 3020 Peachtree Road NW, on Nov. 18 at approximately 9:13 a.m. According to police reports, an unidentified man entered the bank and brandished a firearm, demanding money from the cash drawer.

The employee, however, was unable to open the cash drawer, leading the man to grow impatient. Subsequently, he ran away before obtaining any cash from the bank.

Eyewitnesses provided additional details about the man to police. He was reported to be holding a Pringles can and was dressed in a blue Aeropostale shirt with red and white writing, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Those providing information are not required to disclose their names or any identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.



