Man rescued from house fire in southeast Atlanta Tuesday

The Brief Fire broke out overnight at home on Moreland Drive. Firefighters rescued a man and took him to Grady Hospital. Crews spent hours dousing hot spots; cause under investigation.



A man was hospitalized after being pulled from a burning house in southeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The fire broke out just after midnight at a home on Moreland Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found one person still inside. Crews were able to rescue the man and rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Fire officials said it took them between 30 and 45 minutes to bring the flames under control, and crews then remained on scene for more than four hours to put out hot spots and investigate the cause.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on the severity of his injuries or his current condition. Additionally, it is unknown if the man was legally living in the home or if the home was vacant.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.