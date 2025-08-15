Man reportedly robbed at Regal Atlantic Station, police ask for help

article

The Brief Atlanta police are seeking help identifying a man in a July 5 robbery at the Regal Atlantic Station parking garage. The victim said three masked men, one armed with a gun, stole his shoes and watch before fleeing. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information; tips can be submitted anonymously.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a robbery earlier this summer at Atlantic Station.

What we know:

According to investigators, the incident happened around 9:04 p.m. on July 5 at the Regal Atlantic Station parking garage on 19th Street NW. The victim told police he was approached by three unidentified men wearing face masks. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings.

Police said the thieves stole the victim’s shoes and watch before running away, possibly heading south toward Market Street NW.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visit StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSGA to 738477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.