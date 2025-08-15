Expand / Collapse search

Man reportedly robbed at Regal Atlantic Station, police ask for help

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 15, 2025 7:43am EDT
Photos provided by Atlanta Police Department

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are seeking help identifying a man in a July 5 robbery at the Regal Atlantic Station parking garage.
    • The victim said three masked men, one armed with a gun, stole his shoes and watch before fleeing.
    • Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information; tips can be submitted anonymously.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a robbery earlier this summer at Atlantic Station.

What we know:

According to investigators, the incident happened around 9:04 p.m. on July 5 at the Regal Atlantic Station parking garage on 19th Street NW. The victim told police he was approached by three unidentified men wearing face masks. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings.

Police said the thieves stole the victim’s shoes and watch before running away, possibly heading south toward Market Street NW.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visit StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSGA to 738477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Atlanta Police Department in a press release. 

