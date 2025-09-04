Man reportedly kills himself as firefighters battle Buford house fire

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

The Brief Firefighters battled a blaze Thursday morning at a home on North Bogan Road in Buford. Crews encountered a man with a shotgun during the fire; he did not threaten responders. The man, identified as the home’s occupant, was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



A man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday morning after firefighters battled a blaze at his home near the Hall-Gwinnett County line, authorities said.

What we know:

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said crews responded around 6:54 a.m. to reports of a house fire on the 3000 block of North Bogan Road NE, near Thompson Mill Road. Firefighters arrived minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story home with a basement.

While working the scene, crews encountered a man in the woods behind the house who told them the home was vacant. He was later seen holding a shotgun but did not threaten first responders or interfere with firefighting efforts. Gwinnett police established a protective perimeter while firefighters brought the blaze under control at 7:26 a.m.

As operations wrapped up, police investigated reports of a body on a nearby property. Officers determined the deceased man was the same individual firefighters had spoken with earlier. Investigators said the man appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the cause of death. Fire officials said the man was the known occupant of the home.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time why he reportedly killed himself. At this time, he has not been identified by the police.

What's next:

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.