Man reportedly fires gun during road rage incident, Dalton police say

A Dalton man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired several gunshots during a road rage incident in the downtown area Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Dalton Police Department, 22-year-old Alfredo Herrera, Jr. of Old Grade Road was arrested following the shooting, which occurred around 3 p.m. on East Morris Street near the railroad tracks. Investigators say the incident began after Herrera left the Crescent City Tavern in a Ford Mustang and began "laying drag" — spinning his tires and performing a burnout — on Depot Street.

A man driving a pickup truck with his wife told police their vehicle may have been hit either by rocks kicked up from the burnout or by the Mustang itself. When the man got out to confront Herrera, he said Herrera pulled a handgun and racked the slide as if chambering a round. The driver returned to his vehicle, and Herrera allegedly fired several shots.

Four shell casings were recovered from the scene. The victims were not injured and were unsure whether the shots were fired at them or into the air.

Herrera fled the scene but was stopped at a traffic light on Glenwood Avenue moments later. Thanks to a 911 call from the victims and the proximity of a patrol officer, police were able to pull Herrera over and take him into custody without further incident.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.