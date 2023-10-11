Man reportedly driving stolen vehicle arrested after standoff in Loganville

article

Loganville police were on the scene of a standoff on Wednesday morning on Compton Woods Drive in unincorporated Loganville.

According to officials, a Loganville police officer received an alert on his tag reader of a stolen vehicle out of Loganville. He followed the suspect, now identified as 46-year-old Noble R. Washington, to the residence.

Two women fled the residence while Washington barricaded himself inside and refused to exit.

Gwinnett County's SWAT team was called in. Warrants were obtained and entry was made to arrest the suspect.

Washington was transported to a local hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Charges for the suspect include felony theft by conversion in Walton County. He also has several felony warrants in Henry County.