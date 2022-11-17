Man receives three life sentences for role in deadly drug-related shootout

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Angelo Lenon received a triple life sentence for his role in a 2019 armed robbery that left two men and his alleged co-conspirator dead.

Prosecutors said a jury found Lenon guilty of two counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and other crimes. Investigators said Lenon and 23-year-old Andrew Barkley tried to rob two men on March 14, 2019, and the incident escalated to a triple shooting.

Investigators said the two men went to meet 23-year-old Daishone Flagg and 26-year-old Jeremie Tyson at Vineyard Walk Apartments near Flat Shoals Road and Interstate 20. Investigators said Lenon and Barkley texted Flagg and Tyson about a photo of drugs posted to social media.

Lenon and Barkley arrived at the apartment at around 1:30 a.m., investigators said. Someone shot Flagg in the forehead with a pistol, according to prosecutors, before Tyson was shot in the back with a shotgun. Tyson shot back at Barkley, who thought the man was dead and went to grab his gun, according to investigators.

Lenon and Barkley tried to run, but Barkley never made it out. Tyson called 911 after leaving the apartment through the back door. He and Flagg were pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital. First responders found Barkley unresponsive on the floor, and he was also pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Later that morning, Lenon asked Barkley’s girlfriend if she had heard from him that day. The woman, who allegedly drove Barkley to meet Lenon before the shooting, said she knew about their plans Lenon responded their plan for the robbery "went left" and Barkley was shot and killed. Prosecutors said Lenon told her he used a shotgun to shoot Tyson. He said Flagg had been shot in the head while asleep on the couch.

Prosecutors said the woman told Barkley’s family, who called police.

Investigators arrested Lenon in Newnan four days later.

The DeKalb County jury convicted Lenon on Oct. 28, 2022. He received a sentence of two consecutive terms of life without parole in prison, plus five years, then a third life sentence to run concurrently.

He was convicted of several charges: