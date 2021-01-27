Man pulled over, arrested with marijuana and guns in possession

A near-collision in Coweta County leads to a drug bust and arrest.

Deputies stopped Marceullus Walker after witnessing that close call.

The 29-year-old was asked to step out of his vehicle after the deputy reported smelling marijuana.

Authorities said a search turned up guns and a backpack full of weed. In addition, they found 47 unused Zip Lock bags.

In addition to the pot, deputies said Walker had a rifle and a handgun.

He reportedly told them he was on his way to install a home security system when he was pulled over and arrested.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.