Man pulled over, arrested with marijuana and guns in possession
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A near-collision in Coweta County leads to a drug bust and arrest.
Deputies stopped Marceullus Walker after witnessing that close call.
The 29-year-old was asked to step out of his vehicle after the deputy reported smelling marijuana.
Authorities said a search turned up guns and a backpack full of weed. In addition, they found 47 unused Zip Lock bags.
In addition to the pot, deputies said Walker had a rifle and a handgun.
He reportedly told them he was on his way to install a home security system when he was pulled over and arrested.
