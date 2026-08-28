Man points gun at East Cobb drivers during road rage spree, police say

The Brief Cobb County police arrested 51-year-old James Cooper after multiple road rage incidents in East Cobb. Drivers reported a man in a black GMC pickup truck pointing a gun at people out his window Sunday morning. Authorities charged Cooper with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and drug possession.



A 51-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly driving around East Cobb early Sunday morning, pointing a handgun at random drivers during a series of road rage incidents, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Cobb County police Investigation

What we know:

A series of frightening encounters began before 5 a.m. Sunday in the East Cobb area. According to Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith, a man driving a black GMC pickup truck began following people and pointing a gun outside his vehicle's window.

One delivery driver reported that the pickup truck followed him into a cul-de-sac while he was dropping off a package, blocked his vehicle, and aimed a gun at him.

Less than 15 minutes later, a woman reported that the same truck followed her along Woodlawn Drive onto Johnson Ferry.

She pulled into a Walmart parking lot to escape the armed driver, according to police. Investigators gathered Ring doorbell footage and vehicle descriptions throughout the day, locating the truck and arresting 51-year-old James Cooper around 11 p.m.

Authorities charged Cooper with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and a drug offense.

Resident reaction

What they're saying:

Local residents expressed shock and relief following the arrest.

"It's scary to think that people would be out doing that in this neighborhood in this area," resident Chandler Aliffi said.

Aliffi noted that security footage played a vital role in keeping the community safe.

"Definitely makes you want to be more aware of your surroundings. Thank goodness for Ring doorbells in our cul-de-sac that helped get the guy," Aliffi said.

Unidentified victims search

What we don't know:

Investigators believe additional victims may have been targeted during the early morning hours.

Police have not yet confirmed what motivated the actions.

Authorities urge anyone who had a gun pointed at them or was followed in Cobb County last Sunday morning to contact police immediately.