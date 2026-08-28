Volunteers clean up Old National Highway ahead of block party

The Brief Volunteers with Global Myndz Youth host monthly cleanups along Flat Shoals Road and Old National Highway in South Fulton. Community members aim to revitalize the commercial corridor to attract new restaurants, businesses, and developers. Global Myndz Youth is hosting a community day and block party on Saturday at Creel Park featuring free food, haircuts, and school supplies.



Volunteers in South Fulton spent time cleaning up a major commercial corridor to attract new businesses and prepare for an upcoming community celebration.

South Fulton corridor cleanup

What we know:

Dr. Cobie "Lyrix" Brown and a team from Global Myndz Youth gather once a month to clean up the busy intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Old National Highway. The group focuses its efforts on maintaining the long stretch of road, especially for seniors who are unable to clean the area themselves.

Brown and his dedicated team of volunteers have spent two decades picking up trash along the South Fulton corridors.

"It is a long stretch, and there are a lot of residents out here," Brown said. "We care about the community as well. Make sure we are cleaning it. Some of those people can't get out here and do it. And there are so many people that are destroying it. Coming out here, make sure they have an area that looks nice. Where they drive through, an area they can walk through".

Volunteer Jill Lindsey joined the effort after moving to the area and hearing residents refer to the corridor as "Old Nasty." Lindsey noted that the neighborhood sits just one exit away from the world's busiest airport and deserves a better reputation.

"I said no, she is old beautiful because we are one exit away from the busiest airport in the world and I said I want to change that model," Lindsey said.

Business investment and community pride

The backstory:

Community members believe maintaining clean, litter-free streets is essential for shifting public perception after years of negative publicity and crime. Organizers stress that a polished appearance catches the eye of commercial developers, which helps bring much-needed restaurants, businesses, and resources to the area.

"I work a lot with the youth," Brown said. "Just trying to structure the minds of the youth. It is so much talent in the city of South Fulton, this Old National corridor. Developers want to come in and invest something that looks clean, organized, well polished."

Creel Park block party

What's next:

The cleanup leads into a larger community event hosted by Global Myndz Youth. The organization will hold a community day and block party on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Creel Park in South Fulton. The event will feature book bag giveaways, free haircuts, and free food for local families.

What we don't know:

City officials have not announced any new commercial developments for the Old National Highway corridor.