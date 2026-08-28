Driver jailed after brief chase leads to major DeKalb County drug bust

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The Brief Officers seized two kilograms of fentanyl-laced cocaine during a DeKalb County drug bust near Browns Mill Road and Klondike Road. Authorities arrested the driver following a brief vehicle pursuit linked to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation on Wednesday. The suspect faces multiple charges including drug trafficking and fleeing police, while no injuries were reported during the arrest.



A brief police pursuit during a DeKalb County drug bust Wednesday led to the seizure of a firearm and two kilograms of cocaine mixed with fentanyl near Browns Mill Road and Klondike Road.

DeKalb police drug investigation

What we know:

Task force officers pulled over a vehicle near Browns Mill Road and Klondike Road on Wednesday as part of an active narcotics probe.

The driver tried to flee, but officers quickly stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody without any reported injuries.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm alongside two kilograms of cocaine mixed with fentanyl.

Officers transported the suspect to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of a firearm during vgcsa, and fleeing/attempting to elude.

DeKalb narcotics task force

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the driver or specified what led up to the initial traffic stop.

Investigators have not stated whether additional suspects are involved in the ongoing operation.