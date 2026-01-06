Man pleads guilty to threatening Georgia ICE agent's wife online

The Brief Anthony Noto pleaded guilty to threatening the wife of a federal ICE agent online. The threat suggested using the woman as a "target" for a semi-automatic rifle. A Tennessee man is also accused of originally posting the video that identified the family.



A New York man pleaded guilty to making online threats against the wife of a Georgia-based ICE agent, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

The backstory:

Anthony Noto, 63, of Ronkonkoma, New York, was charged Sept. 23 after commenting on a post that identified the ICE agent and his wife, according to the prosecution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the comment read: "Anybody wanna test the sites [sic] on their new A-R? There’s a pretty good target right there!" Prosecutors noted that "A-R" refers to a semi-automatic rifle.

What they're saying:

"Threatening to harm a federal agent’s spouse, child, or other loved one is inexcusable, outrageous, and illegal," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Through swift and aggressive prosecution, my office will bring to justice anyone who commits or threatens violence against federal agents and their families."

Dig deeper:

Frank Andrew Waszut, 41, of Knoxville, Tennessee, is accused of posting the Instagram video that identified and showed photos of the ICE deportation officer, according to court documents. Waszut was last reported to be in a Texas jail, where he is accused of threatening state Republican lawmakers.

What's next:

Noto's sentencing is scheduled for April 16, 2026, before U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg.