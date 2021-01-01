Man once imprisoned for posing as a doctor arrested again for fraud

The man who once made national headlines as the teenager pretending to be a doctor has been arrested again in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Jail records show 23-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson was arrested on Dec. 31 for fraud and grand theft. He posted his $2,000 bail and was released the same day.

Jail records show 23-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson was arrested on Dec. 31 for fraud and grand theft. He posted his $2,000 bail and was released the same day. (Source: Palm Beach County Jail)

When he was 18, Love-Robinson was accused of practicing medicine without a license, according to WPTV. His patients said he told them he owned several degrees, including a Ph.D. and M.D.

Love-Robinson, however, claimed he never posed as a medical doctor. Instead, he said he was a naturopathic physician.

Malachi Love-Robinson of West Palm Beach, Fla., looks over at his grandfather during his first appearance court hearing on March 2, 2016, at the Palm Beach County Court Criminal Justice Complex in West Palm Beach. (Adam Sacasa/Sun Sentinel/Tribune Ne Expand

Advertisement

Police arrested him in 2016 after he gave a physical examination to an undercover female officer, WPBF reported.

An investigation by the outlet also revealed Love-Robinson was the previously unidentified 17-year-old walking the halls of St. Mary's Medical Center for a month, posing as an OB-GYN in a personalized lab coat.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to fraud, grand theft and practicing medicine without a license. A judge sentenced him to 3 1/2 years in prison, but he was released in September 2019 after just 21 months.

This story was reported from Atlanta.