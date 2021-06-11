Man missing for more than a month in Forest Park

article

Police in Forest Park are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 59-year-old man last seen more than a month ago.

Lester Monroe was last seen at the Rockaway Inn located in the 4400 block of Jonesboro Road in Forest Park on May 3, police said.

Lester Monroe (Forest Park Police Department )

He does not have any family or friends in the area and police also said he does not own a vehicle.

Police describe Monroe as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.

