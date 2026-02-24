Man killed in stabbing at Marietta mobile home park

The Brief Officers responded to reported stabbing at Eden Gate Mobile Home Park in Marietta early Feb. 22. Victim, Alex Hernandez, 31, of Smyrna, died after being transported to a hospital. Pedro Martinez, 31, charged with homicide and aggravated assault; investigation continues.



A Smyrna man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing early Sunday at a Marietta mobile home park, Cobb County police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:34 a.m. Feb. 22 to Eden Gate Mobile Home Park at 254 Clay Drive after a 911 caller reported a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found an adult man on the ground near one of the mobile homes suffering from a stab wound.

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services provided medical aid before the victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died. Police identified him as Alex Hernandez, 31, of Smyrna.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit identified 31-year-old Pedro Martinez as the suspect. He has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault and was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.