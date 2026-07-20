Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Liberty Chapel Road

The Brief A crash left a 60-year-old man dead after his vehicle left the road on Friday in Upson County. Emergency crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene along Liberty Chapel Road following the late-night wreck.



A 60-year-old man died Friday night when his car ran off the road and hit a ditch in Upson County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

A man was traveling on Liberty Chapel Road in a Chevrolet Sonic when his vehicle left the road.

The car struck a ditch before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Upson County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel said the man died from the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and leave the roadway. The Georgia State Patrol is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.