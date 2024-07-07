Man shot to death at DeKalb County apartments, police searching for gunman

article

Police are investigating the death of a man at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 2300 block of Woodcrest Walk at around 6:45 a.m.

At the complex, officers found the body of a 25-year-old man who investigators say had been shot multiple times. Officials have not released the victim's identity.

Detectives are now working to learn what led up to the deadly shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, call the DeKalb County Police Department.