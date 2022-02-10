Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

article

Police are on the scene of a shooting death at a southwest Atlanta apartment building.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Campbellton Road SW shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.

SkyFox 5 cameras saw a number of police units at the location and crime scene tape in the parking lot.

Officials have confirmed that the victim is a man but have not released his identity.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

